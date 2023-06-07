Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 7 at Worcester

June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (27-29) vs. Worcester Red Sox (27-31)

Wednesday - 12:15 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 5.71) vs. RHP Jake Faria (2-1, 6.26)

FROM WORCESTER, WITH LOVE: The Rochester Red Wings notched an 11-6 win in the series opener against Worcester last night...the Wings collected 16 hits, led by CF DEREK HILL, 2B JAKE ALU, and DH FRANMIL REYES who all collected three hits in the win...Hill extended his International League-leading hitting streak to 18 games with a leadoff home run, his second in as many games...RHP JOAN ADON worked 5.0 innings in his start, allowing two runs while striking out six WooSox...the Wings' bullpen allowed only one earned run over the final 3.1 innings pitched...RHP CORY ABBOTT takes the mound for Rochester in game two of the series, opposing Worcester RHP Jake Faria.

10 BANDS: Rochester tallied 11 runs in last night's win, marking the sixth time this season the Wings have scored 10 or more runs...since the Wings became affiliated with the Washington Nationals in 2021, they are 25-1 when scoring 10 or more runs.

NONSTOP:CF DEREK HILL, 2B JAKE ALU, and DH FRANMIL REYES each recorded three hits last night, accounting for nine of the Red Wings' 16 hits in the game...1B MATT ADAMS drove in four of the 11 RBI recorded by the Wings.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: CF DEREK HILL launched a lead-off homer to open up Tuesday's contest marking his second straight game hitting a leadoff homer, the Wings' first two of the year...the last time the Wings launched a leadoff home run was on 9/2/22, when Andrew Stevenson hit a homer to start the game against TOL...Hill's homer came on the first pitch the righty saw, which marks the first time Rochester hit a first-pitch home run since Luis Garcia did it against Worcester on 6/4/21...

The last time a Red Wings batter hit two lead off homers in the span of three days was Luis Garcia in 2021 (6/23, 6/25) vs. Worcester part of his four homer, three-game span as the lefty hit two homers on the 24th as well...prior to that, Byron Buxton did the same in 2016, homering in three straight including lead off homers on 5/24 and 26, while also launching a non-lead off homer on 6/25.

GO AHEAD BIG CITY: 1B MATT ADAMS collected a game-high four RBI after launching a go-ahead homer in the seventh...the go-ahead homer was the lefty's third lead-claiming shot of the year and the team's 16th...Adam's four-RBI night marked the first time a Wings player drove in four runs since 2B DARREN BAKER notched four RBI on 5/19 against BUF...it was the most RBI in a game from Adams since 4/16 against BUF...

Adams now ranks second in RBI amongst Rochester hitters (26), one behind LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN.

THE FRANIMAL: DH FRANMIL REYES collected three hits last night, going 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs in the win...three hits were the most Reyes collected in a game since 10/5/22 with the Chicago Cubs and most in Triple-A since 6/19/22 with Columbus...

The Dominican Republic native is hitting .375 (6-for-16) through four games in June, after hitting .170 (9-for-53) across 13 games in May.

ENDURANCE CLIMB: CF DEREK HILL extended his International League-best hitting streak to 18 games (.384, 28-for-73 since 5/14)...Hill went 3-for-6 at the plate Tuesday night with a solo home run, a triple and three runs scored...he was a double away from becoming the first Red Wing to hit for the cycle since 2004 (Michael Restovich)...

Over the course of his hitting streak (since 5/14), Hill is tied for second in hits (28) and ranks fourth in batting average (.384) in the IL.

Hill's 442-foot blast is the longest of his career and second-longest of any Wing this season (446 ft. - Barreto on 5/12).

Hill posts a team-leading .566 slugging percentage, ranking 13th in the International League.

BOOM BOX SOX: After 3B CARTER KIEBOOM went 2-for-5 with a double in the series opener, the righty improved his batting average to a mark of .359 (23-for-64) vs. Worcester through 15 games, spanning across the 2021 and 2023 seasons...Kieboom has logged 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI while drawing seven walks and striking out six times during those matchups...during his time with Rochester, he has hit 63% of his home runs (5) against Boston's top affiliate.

