O'Loughlin Sharp in Hens' Victory

June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Despite an uncomfortable ninth inning, the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Buffalo Bisons with a score of 7-5. Toledo moves to 25-33 with the win, and Buffalo falls to 26-33.

Jack O'Loughlin started the game for the Hens and pitched five shutout innings. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out two, although three of those hits resulted from weak contact on balls that didn't leave the infield. Regardless, none of the baserunners were able to score in his five innings of work. Tonight was just his second start with the Mud Hens, and he earned his first win with the team.

The Mud Hens got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Parker Meadows scored Jermaine Palacios on an RBI groundout, then Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a two-run home run that scored Corey Joyce and gave the Hens a 3-0 lead.

The Hens added to their lead in the fifth inning when Andre Lipcius knocked in Corey Joyce and Parker Meadows with a two-RBI single. It was Lipcius' third hit of the game.

The Bisons scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, but the Hens were quick to answer. Kerry Carpenter, who is currently on a rehab assignment for the Detroit Tigers, picked up an RBI of his own in the seventh inning when he singled in Justyn-Henry Malloy to make it a 6-1 game. The last Mud Hens run would be scored an inning later when Michael Papierski knocked in Grant Witherspoon with an RBI single.

Matt Wisler came in to pitch the eighth inning and struck out the first two batters he faced before running into trouble. The Bisons managed a two-out rally against him and scored two runs before Wisler was replaced by Miguel Diaz. Diaz was able to escape the inning without allowing further damage, but struggled similarly in the ninth inning after he retired the first two batters. Another two Bisons were able to score after another two-out rally, but Diaz stayed in the game and closed it out while the bases were loaded and the tying run was on second base. Diaz earned his ninth save of the year.

Tonight's win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hens, and evened this series with Buffalo 1-1. The two teams will play again tomorrow night at 7:05 P.M. at Fifth Third Field.

Notables:

Jack O'Loughlin: W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Andre Lipcius: 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI

Parker Meadows: 0-4, R, RBI, BB

Kerry Carpenter: 1-4, RBI

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.