5.9.2026: Brooklyn vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored the only goal as Loudoun United FC took a 1-0 win against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park for its first win of the 2026 regular season as goalkeeper Adam Beaudry posted a two-save shutout to keep the hosts at bay.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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