5.30.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Albert Dikwa recorded a goal and assist to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night as Charles Ahl also found the net for the hosts to earn their second consecutive league victory.
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