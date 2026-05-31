5.30.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa recorded a goal and assist to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night as Charles Ahl also found the net for the hosts to earn their second consecutive league victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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