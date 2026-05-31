5.30.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Hartford Athletic and New Mexico United played to a 0-0 draw at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday night as Hartford's Anthony Siaha and New Mexico's Kris Shakes each recorded two-save shutouts for their sides.
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