5.30.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Colton Swan recorded a goal and assist as the Charleston Battery took a 2-0 victory against Detroit City FC on Saturday night at Patriots Point to remain undefeated at home in the USL Championship this season as Langston Blackstock also found the net for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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