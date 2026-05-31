5.30.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Colton Swan recorded a goal and assist as the Charleston Battery took a 2-0 victory against Detroit City FC on Saturday night at Patriots Point to remain undefeated at home in the USL Championship this season as Langston Blackstock also found the net for the hosts.
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