5.10.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
MD Myers scored a pair of goals while Cal Jennings had a goal and assist to lead the Charleston Battery to a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, lifting the Battery to a fifth consecutive victory in USL Championship play.
