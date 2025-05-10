5.10.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







MD Myers scored a pair of goals while Cal Jennings had a goal and assist to lead the Charleston Battery to a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, lifting the Battery to a fifth consecutive victory in USL Championship play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

