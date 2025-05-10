5.10.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Florian Valot and Zach Ryan each recorded a goal and assist while Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his seventh goal of the season as Loudoun United FC pulled away for a 5-1 victory against Lexington SC at Segra Field after the visitors had taken an early lead through Marcus Epps.







