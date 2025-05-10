Sports stats



USL Lexington Sporting Club

5.10.2025: Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video


Victoria Haugen, Parker Goins and Cecilie Fløe record goals in Tampa Bay Sun FC's 3-0 road victory over Lexington SC. Sun goalkeeper Sydney Schneider recorded her second consecutive clean sheet in the match.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central