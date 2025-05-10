5.10.2025: Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Victoria Haugen, Parker Goins and Cecilie Fløe record goals in Tampa Bay Sun FC's 3-0 road victory over Lexington SC. Sun goalkeeper Sydney Schneider recorded her second consecutive clean sheet in the match.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

