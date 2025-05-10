Sports stats



USL FC Tulsa

5.10.2025: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video


Kalil ElMedkhar scored with four minutes to go to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at ONEOK Field after Andy Cabrera had opened the scoring for Locomotive midway through the first half.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central