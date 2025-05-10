5.10.2025: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Kalil ElMedkhar scored with four minutes to go to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at ONEOK Field after Andy Cabrera had opened the scoring for Locomotive midway through the first half.







