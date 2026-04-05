4.4.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Amando Moreno scored a pair of goals to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park to continued the hosts' undefeated start to the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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