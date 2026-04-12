4.11.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Curaçao international Eloy Room recorded a three save shutout as Miami FC played to a 0-0 draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field despite the visitors playing down to 10 men for the final 18 minutes after Mason Tunbridge was sent off for Miami.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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