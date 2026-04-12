4.11.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Ihsan Sacko scored a pair of goals in either half to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 3-0 victory against New Mexico United at Phoenix Rising Stadium as the hosts took their first win in the USL Championship this season while ending New Mexico's two-game winning streak.
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