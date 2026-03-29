3.28.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa scored twice while Sam Bassett produced a spectacular finish to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night as the hosts withstood a strong comeback effort by the first-year visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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