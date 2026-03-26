3.25.2026: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Aaron Molloy bagged his second goal of the season as Lexington SC pulled away for a 3-0 victory against Brooklyn FC as Blaine Ferri and Malik Henry-Scott also found the net late at Lexington SC Stadium for LSC's first league win of the campaign.
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