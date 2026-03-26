3.25.2026: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Aaron Molloy bagged his second goal of the season as Lexington SC pulled away for a 3-0 victory against Brooklyn FC as Blaine Ferri and Malik Henry-Scott also found the net late at Lexington SC Stadium for LSC's first league win of the campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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