15 for 15: Top Moments in Parkview Field History

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In celebration of Parkview Field's 15th anniversary season, the TinCaps are unveiling a list of top moments at the ballpark since 2009.

"Through a decade and a half, we've had so many indelible moments at Parkview Field, both from a baseball standpoint and special events," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "It's a good time to reflect on these special memories, and also get excited anticipating what's to come."

The first moment on the list is Opening Day 2009, when the TinCaps opened up the venue in front of a sell-out crowd and won, 7-0, against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) on their way to the best record in franchise history and the Midwest League title.

The TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are commemorating Parkview Field's history throughout the 2024 season. Vignettes are being released documenting these moments. Content can be found at the ballpark and by following @TinCaps on social media.

Earlier this year the team also published a list of the top former TinCaps players who've competed at the ballpark, as well as the most outstanding visiting players.

Since opening, Parkview Field has perennially been rated as the No. 1 ballpark experience for fans throughout all of Minor League Baseball.

The TinCaps' 15th anniversary season is underway. The team is set to begin its second homestand of the year at Parkview Field Tuesday through Sunday (April 23-28) against the Dodgers affiliated Great Lakes Loons. Tickets start at just $7 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com, at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, and by calling 260-482-6400.

