Nivens Homers in Third-Straight; Bandits Fall Short

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - Spencer Nivens launched a go-ahead, first-inning home run for the third consecutive game on Saturday, but the Quad Cities River Bandits dropped their second-straight night to the Beloit Sky Carp 11-5 at ABC Supply Stadium.

Staking Quad Cities to 1-0 lead as the second batter of the game, Nivens became just the second River Bandit to homer in three-straight games this season, but the early advantage would not last long as one inning later, the Sky Carp tagged starter Hunter Owen for a five-run second and knocked the left-hander out after of the game after just 2.0 innings- the shortest start of his career.

After Dalvy Rosario (RBI single), Gage Miller (RBI-single), and Ryan Ignoffo (RBI-double) dealt the knockout punch to Owen, Quad Cities' reliever Chase Isbell looked to have pitched a scoreless third with help from an inning-ending double play, however after Shervyen Newton failed to catch the third out at first, Roario and Colby Shade made the Bandits pay with a subsequent RBI-double and RBI-single respectively, extending Beloit's lead to 8-1.

While left-hander Hunter Patteson took over in the fourth and kept the Sky Carp bats at bay with 3.0 perfect innings, including four strikeouts, Carson Roccaforte trimmed the River Bandits' deficit to 8-4 in the fifth, launching a three-run homer off Sky Carp starter Will Schomberg, but the bullpen trio of Josh Ekness (2.0 IP) and Jack Sellinger (1.0) kept the score locked for the next three frames.

Beloit then got back in the run column against AJ Block in the eighth, as Ignoffo capped off a four-hit, four-RBI game with a two-run double, while Wilfredo Lara pushed the Sky Carp lead to 11-5 on a sacrifice-fly.

Roccaforte padded his line to a four-RBI performance of his own with an RBI-double in the top of the ninth off Josh White.

Despite allowing 10 baserunners in 5.0 innings, Schomberg (1-1) struck out seven and earned his first High-A win after being traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Miami Marlins on July 30. Owen (6-7) was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities after surrendering five runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

The River Bandits will have one final opportunity to secure a win of their six-game set with Beloit in Sunday's series finale and send Oscar Rayo (3-0, 2.23) to the hill opposite Ike Buxton (2-6, 4.94). First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.