Dragons Push Winning Streak to Five with 7-1 Win in Fort Wayne on Sunday

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio -Dayton's Cam Collier had five productive plate appearances while three Dragons pitchers combined to allow just one run in a 7-1 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon. The win was the fifth straight for the Dragons, matching their season's longest winning streak.

The Dayton win increased the Dragons lead in the playoff race to two and one-half games over West Michigan, pending the completion of the Whitecaps Sunday doubleheader at Lansing that had a lengthy rain delay at the start. The doubleheader was scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm but had not yet started as of 4:30 pm. There are 18 games to play in the regular season.

Game Summary :

The Dragons scored three runs in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Victor Acosta doubled off the right field fence to start the inning and scored from second on an error. After a double by Cade Hunter, the Dragons added a run on a wild pitch, and Jay Allen II's sacrifice fly brought in the third run of the frame.

After Fort Wayne scored one run in the fourth, the Dragons responded with a run in the fifth. Cam Collier doubled to the right field corner, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a base hit to left field by John Michael Faile to make it 4-1.

The Dragons added three more runs in the eighth to take a commanding 7-1 lead. After a single by Johnny Ascanio, Hector Rodriguez ripped a hard double to drive in a run. After back-to-back walks to load the bases, Cam Collier delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Rodriguez. Another run scored on an errant pick-off throw to make it a three-run inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera gave the club a strong start for the fourth time in his last five outings. Aguilera (2-4) went five innings, allowing four hits and one run with one walk and three strikeouts to earn the win.

Arij Fransen replaced Aguilera to start the sixth and worked three shutout innings, allowing four hits but no walks with two strikeouts. Trey Braithwaite pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the game for the Dragons.

Dayton finished the day with eight hits. Collier was officially 1 for 1 with a double, two walks, a hit batsman, a sacrifice fly, a run scored, and a run batted in. Collier walked 11 times in the six-game series while going 7 for 15 with nine RBI. Allen was 1 for 2 with two walks, a sacrifice fly, and two stolen bases. He went 7 for 16 in the series. Cade Hunter had a single and double.

Up Next : The Dragons (30-18, 64-50) do not play on Monday. On Tuesday, they will open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.21) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

