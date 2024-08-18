Quad Cities Secures Series over Beloit

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits took 20 at-bats with men in scoring position Sunday, as they topped the Beloit Sky Carp 9-3 to claim their six-game series at ABC Supply Stadium.

While Beloit would jump out to 1-0 lead against Oscar Rayo in the first inning, the left-hander faced just two over the minimum during his effort's final four frames, including a season-high and career-high matching eight strikeouts.

The Bandits bats came to Rayo's aid in the third, tying the game on Dustin Dickerson's RBI-groundout before Spencer Nivens put Quad Cities ahead 2-1 with an RBI-single, his fourth go-ahead RBI in as many games.

Despite giving up the lead, Sky Carp starter Ike Buxton returned to the hill for the fourth, but ran into more trouble. The right-hander permitted the first three batters of the frame to reach, allowing Deivis Nadal to score Justin Johnson with a sacrifice-fly. After Dickerson followed with an RBI-single, Jac Caglianone struck for a three-run blast- his second as a River Bandit- to put the Bandits up 7-1 and knock Buxton from the game.

Holt Jones finished off the fourth for his starter, but surrendered a run of his own in the fifth on a Kyle Hayes' RBI-double. Carson Roccaforte then pushed the Bandits advantage to 9-1 in the sixth, plating Caglianone with an RBI-single off Justin Storm.

Beloit got back into the run column against Chazz Martinez in the seventh, closing the gap to 9-3 on Gage Millers' two-run triple, but it would be their last gasp, as Andrew Morones and Ben Sears pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to close out the game.

Rayo (4-0) earned the win for the Bandits and shrunk his season's ERA to 2.20, while Buxton (2-7) was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs over 3.2 innings.

Quad Cities returns to Davenport for a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts beginning Tuesday, August 20 at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.