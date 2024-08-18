Moquete's Dramatic Homer Sparks 3-2 Win at Wisconsin
August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
APPLETON, WI - Darlin Moquete broke a ninth-inning tie with a majestic two-run homer, and Osvaldo Berrios held off a furious Wisconsin rally to give the Chiefs a 3-2 win in Sunday's series finale.
The ninth inning kicked off with a controversial call that led to a Tre Richardson strikeout and an ejection of Peoria manager Patrick Anderson. The Chiefs responded with a solid single from Alex Iadisernia and then Moquete's heroics. For Moquete, it was his 10th home run of the year to tie him for the team lead.
In the home half of the ninth, Wisconsin did not go away quietly. Luke Adams led off the frame with an infield hit and Eduardo Garcia doubled to place runners at second and third with no one out. After a shallow fly out, pinch-hitter Jadher Areinamo singled to left to cut the Peoria lead to 3-2. Later in the inning, Areinamo attempted to steal second base to move into scoring position. On the throw to second, Garcia, who was stationed at third, broke for the plate but was thrown out by shortstop Brody Moore to keep the lead in tow. After a walk to Tayden Hall, Berrios retired Hedbert Perez to end the game.
Sunday's game was a pitcher's duel for much of the day, though both clubs went about it in different ways. Wisconsin utilized four bullpen arms over the game's first five innings, including a pair of rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers relievers in Enoli Paredes and Trevor Megill. For Peoria, Ixan Henderson powered through five scoreless innings, retiring seven in a row at one point.
Henderson's lone blemish came in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs in the inning, Brewers No. 2 prospect Cooper Pratt, who was celebrating his 20th birthday Sunday, launched a solo shot to left center to give Wisconsin a 1-0 advantage. Henderson completed the inning to give the Chiefs its 33rd quality start this season.
After starter Darlin Saladin twirled a scoreless seventh inning, the Chiefs tied the game in the eighth on a productive RBI groundout from Chase Davis.
Tyler Wehrle took the loss for Wisconsin on Sunday. He covered the game's final four innings and surrendered all three Peoria tallies. Berrios, who worked a 1-2-3 eighth in addition to the ninth, was the winner for the Chiefs.
Following a day off on Monday, the Chiefs are back in action on Tuesday, as they welcome the Fort Wayne TinCaps to Dozer Park. The series opener is set for a 6:35 first pitch.
