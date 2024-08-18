TinCaps Dropped by Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped homestand finale against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 7-1, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field in front of a crowd of 6,009 fans. As the designated hitter, Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) singled and walked for the 'Caps, extending his on-base streak to a season-long 12 games.

Dayton (30-18, 64-50) struck first, tallying three runs in the second inning. It took the TinCaps' (17-31, 45-69) offense a couple of innings to respond, but after a quick two outs in the fourth, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño tripled. Catcher Addison Kopack followed with his first hit and RBI as a TinCap, a double off the right-center field wall.

Fort Wayne's offense sputtered from there however, not scoring after the fourth. Meanwhile, the Dragons added one more in the fifth and three more in the eighth to up their lead to 7-1. Despite out-hitting the visitors overall, 9-8, the TinCaps were only 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 on base.

Individually, Kopack finished 2-for-4 with a second double. Left fielder Nick Vogt also tallied two hits. Third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) walked to extend his on-base streak to seven games.

