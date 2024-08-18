Loons-Captains Cancelled Due to Rain

EASTLAKE, OH - Both the continuation of the Saturday, August 17 game and Sunday's originally scheduled finale of a seven-game series between the Great Lakes Loons (25-21, 59-53) and Lake County Captains (24-22, 65-47) have been cancelled due to rain.

Saturday's game was suspended with one out in the bottom of the second inning due to rain. Great Lakes was ahead 3-0.

After Lake County won the first two games of this week's series, the Loons won the final three contests, sweeping a doubleheader this past Thursday and winning Friday's game.

Tickets for the Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 games can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any remaining 2024 regular-season home game. Lake County will return home on Tuesday, August 27 to begin their final regular-season home series of the year, a six-game set against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

The series will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

