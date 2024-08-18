Gonzalez Leads Kernels Rally in 6-3 Comeback Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Saturday night the Cubs in looked like had taken the momentum from their 15-2 win Friday and carried it over. In the first inning they came out firing with a 3-run inning. Pedro Ramirez and Andy Garriola both singled off Kernels starer Connor Prielipp, extending both their on-base streaks to nine games. After a pop-out, Cristian Hernandez singled through the right side of the infield to put the Cubs up 1-0. With two down, Ariel Armas smacked a grounder down the right field line to plate a pair, his third double and fourth RBI in his last two games.

Prielipp somewhat settled in, tossing two scoreless innings in the second and third before his season long outing was done after three frames in his return season from elbow surgery.

Cedar Rapids gave the Cubs a taste of their own medicine with a huge two-out later in the first. Walker Jenkins doubled to the wall in right on the firth pitch Jaxon Wiggins threw at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Two batters later he stood at third with two down and Rixon Wingrove coming up. Wingrove homered twice in the series already and his third homer of the week, a blast to right-center just over the 390 feet sign, brought the Kernels within a run.

The next three batters reached but Wiggins punched out Jose Salas to end the inning with the Cubs still ahead.

Wiggins came back just like Prielipp with a scoreless second and third before his night was done. He struck out two batters in the second and then after walking two in the third, he struck out the side. His six strikeouts matched a career best.

Yovanny Cabrera came in for the fourth. Jenkins again was the man to start a rally, this time with a walk. He scored to tie the game on a Gabriel Gonzalez double. Rubel Cespedes was next and his line drive single put the Kernels up for the first time, 4-3.

Cabrera came back with a scoreless fifth inning and Chase Watkins dazzled again with a shutout sixth and seventh.

But the Cubs couldn't get anything going against John Klein. Klein has been in the rotation almost all year but Saturday night he made his second relief appearance in piggyback fashion. He worked five shutout innings and didn't allow a runner to reach second base until the eighth.

The home team added two more runs in the eighth against Jose Romero. Romero gave up a single to Jose Salas to start the frame and then drilled Nick Lucky in the hand with a fastball as he pulled back a bunt attempt. Both men would score on another Gonzalez double, his second of the night, and third hit of the day.

Mike Paredes picked up his second save with a clean ninth.

Now the two set for a series finale Sunday afternoon with a lot on the line. It'll be the last matchup between the two in 2024 and right now the Cubs hold a series advantage 3-2, and a season series edge 6-5.

