Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 18, 2024 l Game # 48 (114)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-18, 63-50) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-30, 45-68)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.35) vs. RH Braden Nett (3-1, 5.10)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, two games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 19 games to play. Great Lakes is three and one-half games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons have won four straight games and eight of their last 10. They are 29-15 (.659) over their last 44 games. They are 50-31 (.617) over their last 81 (since May 12).

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 7. John Michael Faile's grand slam home run highlighted a seven-run sixth inning as the Dragons battled back from an early 5-0 deficit. Jay Allen II added two hits and two RBI. The Dragons walked a season-high 10 times in the game.

Current Series (August 13-18 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 4-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .266 batting average (47 for 177); 6.8 runs/game (34 R, 5 G); 4 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 3.89 ERA (44 IP, 19 ER); 7 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 39-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 57-33 (.633) in night games; 6-17 (.261) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,293).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile has hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam Saturday.

Leo Balcazar's 15-game hitting streak ended Saturday with a 0 for 2 night. This was the longest hitting streak by a Dayton player since Francisco Urbaez hit in 15 straight in 2021. During his hitting streak, Balcazar batted .317 (20 for 63) with two home runs.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 19 games: 30 for 79 (.380), 2 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 11 games: 13 for 34 (.382), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 8 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

Cam Collier has walked 16 times in his last 10 games covering 45 plate appearances. In the current series with Fort Wayne, he is 6 for 14 with nine walks for a .600 OBP.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 6 GS, 5-0, 1.36 ERA, 32.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 33 SO, .128 opponent batting average. Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 12 outings since being called up from Daytona: 20 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 23 SO, 1.35 ERA, 5 Sv.

Reliever Cody Adcock over his last 3 G: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 20 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.21)

Wednesday, August 21 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (8-4, 3.35)

Thursday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-0, 4.33)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

