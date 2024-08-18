Carp Fall 9-3 in Series Finale

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp couldn't overcome a five-run fourth inning Sunday afternoon and fell 9-3 to the River Bandits.

The game, played on Beloit Health System Day, was completed before another banner crowd of 3,150.

The Sky Carp opened up a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Wilfredo Lara in the first inning. From that point forward, the River Bandits controlled the contest.

They chased Sky Carp starter Ike Buxton in the fourth inning when they erupted for five runs. That explosion increased the lead from 2-1 to 7-1.

Gage Miller provided some late-inning Sky Carp offense with a two-run triple, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Bandits' strong afternoon at the plate.

Holt Jones and Edgar Sanchez each threw scoreless frames out of the Sky Carp bullpen.

NOTABLES:

The Sky Carp will travel to South Bend to take on the Cubs for the next six games before returning home to face Peoria in the final homestand of the season, which begins Tuesday, August 27.

