Final Two Loons-Captains Games in Series Cancelled

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-53) (25-21) and Lake County Captains (65-47) (24-22) Saturday night game that was suspended due to heavy rain and Sunday's scheduled series finale have been canceled due to wet grounds.

At the time of the suspension on Saturday, Great Lakes was up 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Saturday's game will not be finished. The Loons went 3-2 in the five games of the set played from Tuesday through Friday.

The next game for Great Lakes is Tuesday, August 20th, the start of a six-game home series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The first pitch on Tuesday is 7:05 pm at Dow Diamond. Tuesday is Hometown Heroes presented by Meijer, with a free meal for all first responders.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

