Cedar Rapids Pitching Leads Kernels Past Cubs 4-1

August 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Jeremy Lee and Spencer Bengard combined to not allow an earned run across the first eight innings Sunday afternoon as the Kernels grabbed the series finale over South Bend 4-1.

For the first time in the series, Cedar Rapids scored first. In the bottom of the second, a Kevin Maitan single and a Jose Salas double put two in scoring position for Poncho Ruiz, who put the Kernels on top 2-0 with a two-run single.

That was all the run support the Kernels' pitching staff needed. Jeremy Lee got the start and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts across four scoreless innings. Behind him, Spencer Bengrad continued his excellent start in Cedar Rapids, not allowing an earned run in four innings of work. In the ninth, Nolan Santos and Gabriel Yanez combined to post a scoreless inning to cap off the win.

Cedar Rapids added to its lead in the bottom half of the fourth. Jose Salas singled to begin the inning, and after he stole second and moved to third on a groundout, he scored on an error to put the Kernels ahead 3-0.

In the seventh, Walker Jenkins singled, and after a Rubel Cespedes hit-by-pitch moved him to second, he broke to steal third, and the throw to third got away, allowing him to score to put the Kernels up 4-0.

South Bend began to rally late. In the eighth, Jacob Wetzel singled to score an unearned run to make it 4-1. In the ninth, the Cubs loaded the bases with two outs on a single, walk and error, but Yanez slammed the door with a strikeout, persevering the 4-1 Cedar Rapids win.

The victory earns the Kernels a split of the series with the Cubs and improves Cedar Rapids 61-51 on the season and 24-24 in the second half. The Kernels next hit the road for a 12-game road trip beginning in Dayton on Tuesday at 6:05; both starters for game 1 are TBD.

