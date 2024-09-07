Prielipp, Castro Dominate, Kernels Blow It Open Late in 11-0 Win Over Wisconsin

Cedar Rapids, IA - Connor Prielipp and Ricky Castro combined to produce the Kernels sixth shutout of the year, while the offense scored ten runs in the eighth as Cedar Rapids blew out Wisconsin 11-0 Saturday night.

In a game that began as a pitchers' duel, Connor Prielipp made his final Cedar Rapids start of the year and was dominant. The left-hander did not allow a run, a hit, or a walk across three innings of work while striking out six to begin the game.

But his counterpart, Tyler Wehrle, was just as sharp for Wisconsin. Wehrle did not allow a run in his five innings of work, and after a scoreless inning by Tyler Bryant behind him, the game stayed scoreless until the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cedar Rapids opened the scoring. To begin the inning, Agustin Ruiz was hit with a pitch, and a batter later, he scored all the way from first on a Kevin Maitan RBI double to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the eighth, the Kernels blew it open. A pair of singles put two on for Nate Baez, who singled home a run to make it 2-0. Behind him, a Maitan single loaded the bases for Jose Salas, who singled to extend the lead to 3-0. The next batter, Kyle Hess, scored a run and re-loaded the bases by reaching on an error for Walker Jenkins, who cleared the bases with a single to make it 7-0. Two batters later, Jenkins scored on a Kaelen Culpepper RBI triple to lift the lead to 8-0. With Culpepper on third, he scored as Rayne Doncon reached on an error to make it 9-0, and with Doncon on first, Baez put an exclamation point on the ten-run inning with a two-run home run to lift Cedar Rapids on top 11-0, the score which would be the final.

With the Kernels offense coming alive late, Ricky Castro was a strong presence on the mound all night long. After Prielipp left the game after three innings, Castro took the Kernels the rest of the way, not allowing a run across six innings of work, matching a season-high with eight strikeouts in his second CR win of the year.

The win is the Kernels' largest margin of victory in 2024 and improves Cedar Rapids to 67-62 on the season, 30-35 in the second half. The Kernels wrap up the 2024 season Sunday at 1:05 with Tanner Hall on the mound opposite Stiven Cruz.

