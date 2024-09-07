Rattlers Suffer Shutout Loss in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels blew open a tight contest with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by scoring ten runs in the bottom of the eighth inning at Rise 2 Greatness Field on Saturday night. The Kernels defeated Wisconsin 11-0.

Tyler Wehrle, in his second straight start for the Timber Rattlers, allowed two hits, walked five, and struck out five over five scoreless innings.

Connor Prielipp, the Kernels starter, struck out six over three scoreless, hitless innings. Ricky Castro took over for Prielipp and pitched the final six innings without allowing a run and striking out eight.

Cedar Rapids (67-62 overall, 30-35 second half) broke through in the bottom of the seventh inning. Wisconsin reliever Mark Manfredi hit Agustin Ruiz to start the inning. Then, Kevin Maitan hit a fly ball to the right field corner. Eduarqui Fernandez made a diving attempt only to see the ball land just out of his reach. Ruiz was heading for third with a full head of steam and ran right through the stop sign of third base coach Brian Dinkelman. It worked out for Ruiz and Fernandez thought the play was at second and threw the ball there instead of to his cutoff man. Ruiz scored for a 1-0 lead.

Jheremy Vargas singled to start the top of the eighth and Luke Adams singled with two outs to have a scoring threat against Castro. Cooper Pratt hit a deep line drive to right, but Walker Jenkins ran it down for the final out of the inning.

Aaron Rund entered the game from the Wisconsin bullpen for the bottom of the eighth. Kaelen Culpepper started the rally with a soft single to right and Rayne Doncon followed with a single to center. Nate Baez blooped a single to center. Culpepper got a great read that the ball was going to drop and sprinted home with the run.

Rund got the first out, but a soft grounder off the bat of Maitan went for an infield single to load the bases. Jose Salas singled to score another run. An error on another soft grounder let in one more run for a 4-0 lead.

The toughest play of the inning was the next one. The bases were loaded, and Jenkins singled to center to score two runs. Kyle Hess, the runner at first took the turn around third base too far and was trapped off third base. However, the throw went to third and Hess sprinted home to score for a 7-0 lead.

Culpepper tripled with two outs to knock in Jenkins and end Rund's night with the Rattlers down 8-0.

Position player Victor Torres took over on the mound. An error let Culpepper score. Then, Baez hit a two-run home run to account for the final score.

Luis Lara led Wisconsin's offense. He had two hits and stole three bases. The Rattlers were held to four hits in the game as they were shutout for the fifth time this season.

The final game of the series - and of the 2024 regular season - is Sunday afternoon. Stiven Cruz (2-3, 3.48) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Kernels have named Tanner Lee (1-5, 5.40) as their starter. Game time is 1:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to start at 12:45pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 4 2

CR 000 000 1(10)x - 11 11 1

HOME RUN:

CR:

Nate Baez (12th, 1 on in 9th inning off Victor Torres, 2 out)

WP: Ricky Castro (2-4)

LP: Mark Manfredi (6-4)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 2,728

