Liranzo Launches 'Caps to 2-1 Win

September 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff walked the tightrope as MLB Top-100 prospect Thayron Liranzo delivered a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning in a 2-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,885 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps trailed by a run going into the bottom of the eighth when an error by Lugnuts third baseman Luke Mann opened the door for Liranzo's two-run blast. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers stranded a Lansing single game-high 15 runners on base while holding the Lugs to 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the winning effort.

Lansing plated their lone run in the top of the first on an RBI single from third baseman Mann but failed to string together more runs, leaving the bases loaded in the third and fourth as Whitecaps starter Joe Miller worked out of multiple jams to keep the deficit at 1-0. At the same time, Lugnuts starting pitcher Kade Morris held the Whitecaps to just three base hits through seven strong innings on the mound - carrying the 1-0 advantage into the eighth. In that inning, 'Caps second baseman Max Anderson reached on a throwing error by Mann before Liranzo launched his two-run blast over the right field wall - a ball that left the bat at 109 mph - thrusting the Whitecaps in front 2-1. Lansing had a golden opportunity in the ninth, putting the first two hitters on base before Whitecaps closer Yosber Sanchez retired the next three men consecutively, including a pair of strikeouts, to deliver West Michigan their fifth straight victory, 2-1.

The Whitecaps improve to 37-27 in the second half and 68-62 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 26-39 in the second half and 58-72 on the season. Whitecaps reliever CJ Weins (1-1) collects his first win while Sanchez secures his third save. Lugnuts reliever Micah Dallas (2-1) suffers his first loss, allowing two runs (one earned) through an inning pitched. Seth Stephenson finished the game with his 60th stolen bag on the season, joining Tampa Bay Rays top-five prospect Chandler Simpson as the only two players in minor league baseball to accomplish this feat in back-to-back seasons.

