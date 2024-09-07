Loons Shut Out Dragons 3-0 on Saturday; Regular Season Ends Sunday Before Dayton Begins Playoff Action

Midland, Mich. - Great Lakes starting pitcher Jose Rodriguez fired six no-hit innings as the Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Saturday night. The Dragons did not have a hit in the game until the eighth inning and finished with three on the night.

The Dragons and Loons will close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm before the Dragons open the Midwest League playoffs on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark.

Game Summary:

The Loons scored the only run they would need to win in the first inning against Dayton starting pitcher Mason Pelio, getting a two-out run-scoring single from Jake Gelof. They added two more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 3-0.

The Dragons could not get their offense going against Loons starting pitcher Jose Rodriguez. They hit just three balls out of the infield, all fly-outs to center field, over six innings against Rodriguez, who walked two and struck out five. Loons reliever Carson Hobbs did not allow a hit in the seventh and Great Lakes was six outs from a no-hitter when Dayton's Cade Hunter opened the eighth inning with a single to left-center field. Hector Rodriguez singled later in the inning, and Ethan O'Donnell led off the ninth with a single, but that was the extent of the Dayton offense on the night.

Pelio (0-4) worked three and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and three runs with three walks and four strikeouts to take the loss. Easton Sikorski replaced Pelio with two outs in the fourth inning and finished the game, giving the club an outstanding long relief performance. Sikorski matched the longest relief outing of the year for a Dayton pitcher, going four and one-third innings, allowing just one hit, one walk, and no runs with two strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (40-25, 74-57) battle the Loons (34-29, 68-61) in Midland on Sunday at 1:05 pm in the final game of the regular season. Gabriel Aguilera (4-4, 4.24) will start for Dayton against Peter Huebeck (2-5, 2.85). The Dragons open the Midwest League playoffs on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark against the Lake County Captains.

How to Watch or Listen: All home and road Dragons playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

Playoffs: The Dragons will host game one of the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,573 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.

