TinCaps Beat Cubs 4-1 to Even Series

September 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - In the final week of the Midwest League season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs have now taken two victories each at Parkview Field this series. On Friday night, it was the TinCaps bullpen leading Fort Wayne to a 4-1 win.

Nick Dean took the mound for the Cubs in his final start of the 2024 campaign. He was opposed by Fort Wayne right-hander Braden Nett. Both starters were appearing against their opponent of the second time this season. For both Dean and Nett, they began with a scoreless 1st inning.

South Bend left two men on base in both the 1st and 2nd innings, and for the fourth straight game this week, the TinCaps scored first. Rosman Verdugo singled in the 2nd, and Jacob Campbell pushed him home on a triple for a 1-0 TinCaps lead.

From there, Dean settled in. He did not strike out a batter in the start, but he ended it on a good note, sending down Fort Wayne in order in the 4th. The Cubs also tied up the game when both Ezequiel Pagan and Jordan Nwogu walked, and they pulled off a double steal. TinCaps catcher Ethan Salas threw to third to try and get the lead runner, and he roofed everybody. On the throwing error, Pagan scored, and it was 1-1.

The big inning for the TinCaps came in the 5th, as they plated three runs to go up 4-1. It was another triple, this time by Nerwilian Cedeño, who picked up the three-base hit.

Fort Wayne's bullpen was lockdown good the rest of the night, as Fernando Sanchez earned the win in 3.2 shutout innings. For the Cubs, lefty Marino Santy was equally as impressive, with three scoreless innings out of the South Bend bullpen and four strikeouts.

South Bend did get an opportunity to get back in it, when they loaded the bases in the top of the 8th. Edgar Alvarez singled, Brian Kalmer walked, and David Avitia was hit by a pitch. With the bags full, Fort Wayne brought in righty Manuel Castro, and he helped the TinCaps escape the inning with no damage.

In the loss, Pedro Ramirez also stretched his active team-best on-base streak up to 14 straight games.

The Cubs will once again look for the series lead on Saturday night in Game 5 at Fort Wayne. Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins gets the start with first pitch set for 6:35 PM ET.

