Loons Shut Out Dragons 3-0 in Final Night Game of 2024

September 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (68-61) (34-29) struck out 12 Dayton Dragons (74-56) (40-24) in a dominant 3-0 win on a windy 60-degree sunny Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Jose Rodriguez finished six innings, a career-best, striking out five. The right-hander did not permit a hit, walking two.

- Great Lakes scored in the first inning, where they eclipsed the single-season franchise record for stolen bases. Josue De Paula singled to left field and stole second base. Jake Gelof drove him in with an RBI single to left field.

- The Loons tacked on two in the fourth pushing out Dayton starter Mason Pelio. Sean McLain walked, and Nick Biddison singled to put runners on the corners. Jordan Thompson notched a sac fly and Jake Vogel an RBI single.

- Carson Hobbs worked the seventh and eighth. He matched a career-best in strikeouts, getting five. Dayton did knock two singles, Cade Hunter's leadoff one in the seventh broke up a no-hit bid.

- Jeisson Cabrera tossed the ninth, converting his second save opportunity of 2024. He struck out two, finishing with a 2.86 ERA as a Loon.

The 202 stolen bases accomplished in 129 games broke the single-season franchise record in stolen bases which was previously back in 2023, 200 in 130 games.

The Loons and Dragons play tomorrow Sunday, September 8th, the final game of the Great Lakes Loons season. Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day and like every Sunday is Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

