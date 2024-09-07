Captains Grind Out Win In 11 Innings

September 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - An 11th-inning single from Jonah Advincula proved to be the difference in a 4-3 Lake County win on Friday at Dozer Park.

After both teams stranded runners in the 10th, Advincula stood in with a runner at third and one out in the top of the 11th. After fouling off multiple pitches, Advincula delivered an opposite-field single to provide the game's go-ahead knock.

In the bottom of the 11th, appointed runner Alex Iadisernia could not move from second, as Steven Perez retired the Chiefs in order.

The Chiefs had a golden chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th after Tanner Jacobson twirled a scoreless inning. A balk moved Darlin Moquete to third base with no out. Trey Paige appeared to have won the game with a line drive into center, but Esteban Gonzalez, who was playing extremely shallow, made the catch to record the out and hold Moquete at third. Lake County turned to Perez with one out in the inning. After issuing an intentional walk to Tre Richardson, the southpaw whiffed Won-Bin Cho and Alex Iadisernia to end the threat.

Lake County attempted to break the game open in the top of the second Friday, working four walks against Chiefs starter Pete Hansen. The Captains scratched a pair of runs, including a Gonzalez RBI hit, to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

Peoria countered with a run in the bottom of the second against Lake County starter Dylan DeLucia. Three consecutive two-out hits from Brayden Jobert, Michael Curialle, and finally Brody Moore, cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

Hansen responded after a long second inning to work into the sixth. The league leader in strikeouts, Hansen punched out five on Friday. He'll finish the year with 134 strikeouts. If his lead holds through the end of the regular season on Sunday, it will be the second time in three seasons that a Chiefs pitcher led the Midwest League in strikeouts.

Both teams were opportunistic in the game's middle innings. A Jake Fox homer in the top of the fifth extended the Lake County lead to 3-1. Then, in the home half of the seventh, Darlin Moquete's team-leading 13th homer tied the game at 3-3.

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 4-7 in extra innings in 2024.

Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for Saturday night at Dozer Park. Tickets are still available online at peoriachiefs.com, or by calling (309) 680-4000. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.