'Caps Beat Cubs in Front of 8,000-Plus

September 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of a sellout crowd of 8,096 fans at Parkview Field, the TinCaps beat the South Bend Cubs, 4-1, Friday night. It marked the 18th sellout of the season in Fort Wayne, the team's most since 2018. The 'Caps have won eight of their last 12 games.

Fort Wayne (25-39, 53-77) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as right fielder Jacob Campbell tripled to right field to bring in designated hitter Nick Vogt.

South Bend (25-39, 52-78) equalized with an unearned run in the third.

But the TinCaps retook the lead for good in the fifth. Second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño extended the longest active hitting streak in the Midwest League to 12 games with a two-run triple. Then catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) added a sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, Braden Nett (No. 20 Padres prospect) allowed only one unearned run with five strikeouts across four innings. Left-hander Fernando Sanchez went the next 3 2/3 innings with four punchouts. Finally, Manuel Castro earned his 12th save of the season, recording the final four outs. He ranks second in the league in saves for the season.

Next Game: Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. South Bend (6:35pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes

Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Jaxon Wiggins (No. 10 Cubs prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

