Liranzo Homer Ruins Morris Gem in 2-1 Loss

September 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Trade deadline acquisition Kade Morris twirled seven scoreless innings in his seventh start in the A's organization, but a Thayron Liranzo eighth-inning two-run homer launched the West Michigan Whitecaps (37-27, 68-62) to a 2-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (26-39, 58-72) on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Lugnuts have lost the first five games of the series and eight straight overall.

Jonny Butler led off the game with a single and was singled home three batters later by Luke Mann for an immediate 1-0 Lugnuts lead. Morris took things from there.

The right-hander from Turlock, Calif., acquired by the A's straight up from the New York Mets for American League All-Star Paul Blackburn, pitched around two HBPs in the first inning, a single (caught stealing) in the second inning, a single and a walk in the fourth inning, an error by shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer in the fifth inning, a walk in the sixth inning and a single in the seventh inning, finishing his finest Lugnuts performance at 90 pitches, 54 strikes. In all, Morris struck out four while allowing three singles, two walks and two HBPs.

But with Micah Dallas stepping in from the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth, Max Anderson reached on a one-out missed-catch error by first baseman Cole Conn. Liranzo - himself a trade deadline acquisition of the Tigers in a two-player package from the Dodgers for Jack Flaherty - followed with a drive to right for his 12th home run of the year.

The Lugnuts put their first two runners aboard in the ninth, but Yosber Sanchez set down the next three to secure the win and conclude a frustrating performance for the Nuts' offense: nine hits, all singles; 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position; and 15 runners left on the bases.

In defeat, Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-5 and T.J. Schofield-Sam went 2-for-5.

Top A's pitching prospect Luis Morales starts the season finale at 2:05 p.m., opposing Whitecaps right-hander Carlos Marcano.

