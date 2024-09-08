Wisconsin Routs Cedar Rapids 10-3, Kernels Finish the 2024 Season 67-63

Cedar Rapids, IA - Wisconsin scored three times in the top of the first inning and never looked back, taking the season finale over the Kernels 10-3 Sunday afternoon.

After not scoring a run in the Cedar Rapids win on Saturday, Wisconsin did not waste time getting on the scoreboard first on Sunday. With one out in the top of the first inning, Cooper Pratt lined a solo home run to put the Rattlers on top 1-0. Three batters later, after a Matt Wood walk, Eduardo Garcia lifted another home run to left to up the Wisconsin lead to 3-0.

In the second, Cedar Rapids got on the board. To begin the inning, Kevin Maitan drilled a solo home run to cut the Wisconsin lead down to 3-1.

But that would be the closest the Kernels would get. Wisconsin scored three more times in the fourth and once more in the fifth on a Luis Lara solo home run to open the advantage to 7-1.

In the seventh, Eduarqui Fernandez extend the Wisconsin lead to 8-1 with an RBI single.

Cedar Rapids got a run back in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs in the frame, Misael Urbina ripped a triple, and a batter later, Tyler Deardon scored him with a single to lessen the Timber Rattlers' lead to 8-2.

After Wisconsin got two more runs in the top of the ninth, the Kernels finished off the 2024 season with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out, Kaelen Culpepeer singled, and two batters later, he came home to score on a Rixon Wingrove RBI double to set the score at 10-3, the tally that would be the final in the final game of the season.

With the loss, the Kernels finish the 2024 season 67-63. Cedar Rapids opens the 2025 on the road in Wisconsin on April 4. Both starters in game one are TBD.

