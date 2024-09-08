Sellout Count Climbs to 19 in '24

September 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Rosman Verdugo nearly hit a game-tying three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but on a cool night with the wind blowing in, his blast was instead caught in front of the left-field wall and the TinCaps fell to the South Bend Cubs, 5-2, on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 8,401 fans.

Parkview Field has now hosted 19 sellouts this season, the ballpark's most since 2017.

The temperature at first pitch was 62 degrees, but it dropped into the 50s as the sun went down and, with the wind, felt like it was in the 40s.

Fort Wayne (25-40, 53-78) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) singled home Devin Ortiz.

South Bend (26-39, 53-78), however, scored twice in the fifth to take the lead and added three in the sixth.

The 'Caps fought back in the eighth as designated hitter Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) plated center fielder Kai Murphy. But later in the frame, Verdugo's fly ended the threat.

