'Caps Fall in Season Finale, 4-2

September 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps grabbed an early advantage but couldn't hold on as an eighth inning three-run homer from T.J. Schofield-Sam was the difference in a 4-2 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,048 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan held a one-run lead going into the eighth with a pair of solo home runs from Izaac Pacheco and Roberto Campos, but they couldn't complete the job, as Lansing rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth in the 4-2 defeat.

The Whitecaps jumped in front on a solo homer from Pacheco in the second as starting pitcher Carlos Marcano enjoyed one of his best performances of the season, throwing six innings with six strikeouts while allowing just one run - an RBI single by Lugnuts designated hitter Schofield-Sam in the sixth inning - tying the game at 1-1. The Whitecaps retook the lead in the following frame with a solo homer from Campos - but it was short-lived - as Schofield-Sam blasted a three-run home run over the right field wall in the eighth, forging the Lugs in front 4-2. The 'Caps failed to rally, putting just one runner on base in the last two frames as they fell 4-2.

The Lugnuts finish 27-39 in the second half and 59-72 on the season, while the Whitecaps finish 37-28 in the second half and 68-63 overall. Lugnuts reliever Garrett Irvin (3-2) picks up his third win of the year while closer Diego Barrera secures his fifth save, tossing two scoreless innings. Meanwhile, West Michigan reliever Eiker Huizi (0-1) suffers his first loss, allowing three runs through just 0.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps finish just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot and a combined four games out of playoff position over the past three seasons.

The Whitecaps have concluded the 2024 season and look forward to another summer of baseball in West Michigan in 2025, scheduled to begin April 4 against the Dayton Dragons from LMCU Ballpark. Get all the latest Whitecaps off-season news at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

