Schofield-Sam Drives Nuts to Season-Ending Victory

September 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - T.J. Schofield-Sam slugged a go-ahead three-run homer, and the Lansing Lugnuts (27-39, 59-72) closed out 2024 with a 4-2 triumph over the West Michigan Whitecaps (37-28, 68-63) on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

DH Schofield-Sam drove in all four runs in helping the Nuts halt an eight-game losing streak and avert a six-game sweep.

The next Lugnuts game is 206 days away: the Crosstown Showdown against Michigan State University, arriving April 1, 2025.

Izaac Pacheco homered in the second inning off Lansing starter Luis Morales and - after a Schofield-Sam RBI single tied the game in the sixth - Roberto Campos homered in the seventh off Blaze Pontes to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead.

Luke Mann led off the eighth inning with a walk off reliever Eiker Huizi. After CJ Rodriguez lined out to center, Casey Yamauchi broke an 0-for-28 slump with a single to left field. That brought up Schofield-Sam, who launched his second High-A home run out to right field, lifting the Lugnuts into the lead.

Diego Barrera relieved Garrett Irvin following a leadoff walk in the home eighth and set down Seth Stephenson, Max Clark and Max Anderson in order, then erased a leadoff single in the ninth with a double-play ball from Campos before ending the game, the losing streak and the season with a groundout to second from Pacheco.

Starter Morales struck out three batters in three innings in a no-decision; Pontes followed with 3 1/3 innings of three-hit ball, striking out three batters himself.

The Nuts' offense finished with ten hits and six walks, led by a three-hit game from Schofield-Sam and two-hit showings from Rodriguez and shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer.

For further information on the Lugnuts throughout the offseason, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.