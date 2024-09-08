Loons Edge Dragons 6-5 in Regular Season Finale; Playoffs Begin on Tuesday in Dayton

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead on the way to a 6-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon.

The game was the final contest of the 2024 regular season. The Dragons will open the Midwest League playoffs on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark against the Lake County Captains.

Game Summary:

Great Lakes scored one run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, the third straight date in which they put a run on the board in the opening inning. The Dragons countered with three runs in the second inning to take the lead. After three walks in the inning, Hector Rodriguez lined a double that bounced off the right field fence and cleared the bases to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. Great Lakes responded with two in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 3-3.

The Dragons jumped back in front in the third inning with a two-out rally. After a pair of walks, Johnny Ascanio lined a hit to right field to bring in Cam Collier from second to give Dayton a 4-3 lead.

But the Loons scored three runs on only one hit in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Dragons reliever Brody Jessee issued two walks in the inning and hit two batters, and the Dragons also committed an error in the frame that allowed a run to score.

The Dragons pushed across one run in the top of the ninth when Ascanio singled and eventually scored from third on Cade Hunter's ground out, but the Dragons could never get the potential tying run on base.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera struggled through the first two innings, throwing 56 pitches while allowing three runs. He settled down, throwing just 13 pitches over the next two innings without allowing a base runner. Aguilera departed after four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Jessee (8-3) suffered the loss. He worked two innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Cody Adcock fired two scoreless innings to close out the game for the Dragons.

Dayton finished with six hits. Ascanio and Ethan O'Donnell each had two.

Notes: The Dragons earned their fourth division title in franchise history, joining Dragons clubs in 2001, 2007, and 2011 to win a half-season East Division championship. The Dragons have also gone to the playoffs four other times as a wildcard entry.

Up Next: The Dragons (40-26, 74-58) will host the Lake County Captains (36-27, 77-52) in the first game of the best-of-three East Division playoff series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. Ryan Cardona (9-5, 3.29) will start for Dayton. The Lake County starter is expected to be Matt Wilkinson (5-5, 2.30).

