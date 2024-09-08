Loons Cap Season with 6-5 Win over Dragons

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (69-61) (35-29) held off the Dayton Dragons (74-57) (40-25) winning 6-5 in the season finale on a windy 69-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Three Loons walks tallied their first run in the first inning. Sean McLain 's bases-loaded base on balls made it 1-0.

- The Dragons responded with a three-run second inning off three walks. Hector Rodriguez roped a two-run double.

- Great Lakes had the response with a two-run bottom of the second. Frank Rodriguez and Juan Alonso each singled with a Dylan Campbell walk, loading the bases. A fielder's choice and groundout tied things up.

- The Dragons reclaimed the lead after two two-out walks set up a Johnny Ascanio RBI single. Peter Heubeck walked six.

- Dayton did not score from the fourth to the eighth. Livan Reinoso took the middle innings and struck out three.

- 20-year-old Nicolas Cruz logged two clean innings. In three appearances with Great Lakes, he pitched 5.1 scoreless.

- The Loons took the lead behind a three-run sixth inning. Two hit by pitches and a walk from Brody Jessee loaded the bases. Juan Alonso drove in one with an RBI single and a throwing error added another. A fielder's choice made it 6-4.

- Garrett McDaniels recorded the final three outs of 2024. He allowed one run off one hit finishing with a flyout and his first save of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Josue De Paula and Kyle Nevin each extended their on-base streaks to 20 games. They joined Chris Newell and Noah Miller, with 20+ game on-base streaks this season.

Up Next

The 2025 season begins on Friday, April 4th, 2025. The Loons will face the Lake County Captains at Dow Diamond. Tickets for next season are available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

