Michigan Baseball Foundation Grant Applications Available Now

November 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2025 Grant Application today, November 15th, 2024. Grants are available for registered 501(c)(3) organizations that focus on youth-related activities or economic development. Applications must be for specific projects or initiatives the organization is undertaking in 2025 and not for general operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac, and Iosco counties. The application will close on February 14th, 2025.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) began in 2006 as a non-profit organization created to bring professional baseball to the Great Lakes Bay Region. The vision was much broader than baseball. The idea was to use America's favorite pastime to create a social enterprise to support communities throughout the region. MBF, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, was born from this philanthropic ideal.

MBF has partnered with the Great Lakes Loons to provide substantial financial support to nearly 400 organizations, encompassing bussing grants on school kid's days, donations, contributions to economic development, and various grants totaling nearly $1.47 million to non-profit organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region. In 2024, MBF awarded $89,565 in grants to support a wide range of impactful community projects spanning Bay, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, and Tuscola counties. These projects include resurfacing tennis courts, creating nature-based STEM learning classrooms, installing security systems, and renovating athletic facilities. Grants are funded by ticket sales to Great Lakes Loons games, 50/50 raffle sales during Loons games, and direct contributions to the foundation.

Grant applications can be completed online: http://michiganbaseballfoundation.org/grants/. All applications must be received by the Michigan Baseball Foundation via the website, before February. 14th, 2025.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April 2025.

For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144 or gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people through creative partnerships and grants. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a High-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

