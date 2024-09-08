Quad Cities Concludes Regular Season with Fifth-Straight Series Win
September 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits wrapped up the 2024 regular season with a 7-1 over the Beloit Sky Carp, securing the club's fifth consecutive series win headed into postseason play next week.
The River Bandits brought eight batters to the plate in Sunday's first inning and jumped in front 2-0 on Jac Caglianone's RBI-single and Carson Roccaforte's RBI-fielder's choice.
Sky Carp starter Ike Buxton returned to the hill with a scoreless second inning, but ran into trouble again in the third, as Sam Kulasingam roped a three-run triple to knock the right-hander out of the game after 2.2 innings. Omar Hernandez then greeted reliever Yeuris Jimenez with an RBI-double, putting the Bandits in front 6-0.
The advantage was more than enough for Quad Cities' starter Oscar Rayo (6-0), who needed just 48 pitches and two strikeouts to complete 5.0-scoreless innings and earn his sixth win of the season.
Shane Panzini kept the Bandits' shutout bid intact with a scoreless sixth and seventh, before Beloit tagged Tommy Molsky for an unearned run in the eighth on a Caglianone error. However, Omar Hernandez would get the run right back and put the Bandits ahead 7-1 with a solo home run off Gabe Bierman in the bottom half.
Chazz Martinez closed out the game on the hill for Quad Cities, cruising through a four-pitch ninth inning.
Buxton (2-8) was saddled with the loss for Beloit, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.
Quad Cities concludes the 2024 regular season with a 68-63 record- the club's first winning season since 2021- and takes on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Game One of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series on Tuesday, September 10 at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
