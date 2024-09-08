Chiefs Rout Captains in Series Finale

September 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - In a game that featured 16 Peoria hits and four Lake County ejections, the Chiefs blitzed the Captains in an 11-0 win at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs wasted no time getting started on Sunday. Miguel Villarroel led off the Peoria first with a long home run to left center to make it 1-0. For Villarroel, it was his first homer since May 19.

An inning later, the Chiefs pulled away, scoring six times in the bottom of the second. Peoria forced Rorik Maltrud's exit in the inning, en route to a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Chiefs capped off their scoring with four more tallies, highlighted by an Alex Iadisernia two-run homer. After a Villarroel RBI bunt single extended the lead to 11-0, Captains reliever Yorman Gómez was ejected after throwing intentionally at Darlin Moquete. Lake County manager Omir Santos followed with an ejection of his own.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, another Captains hurler was tossed. Allan Hernandez hit Villarroel with a pitch following his earlier bunt. As a result, Lake County bench coach Marc Mumper was also ejected.

All told, the Chiefs finished with 16 hits, one off a season high. Michael Curialle led the way with his second four-hit game of the year.

Chiefs starter Darlin Saladin cruised along on Sunday. The right-hander turned in six shutout innings to record the win and Peoria's 40th and final quality start of the season.

With the win, the Chiefs finished the year 59-72 and an even 33-33 in the second half.

The Chiefs will officially announce their 2025 schedule later this month.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.