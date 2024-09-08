Spivey Silences Peoria Bats in 3-1 Lake County Win

PEORIA, IL - Lake County starter Carter Spivey took a perfect game into the seventh inning Saturday, as the Captains pitched their way past the Chiefs 3-1 at Dozer Park.

Spivey, who entered action with a 7-1 record on the season, was hardly challenged as he ventured through the Peoria order twice. Spivey whiffed eight Chiefs batters through six perfect innings.

In the home half of the seventh, the Chiefs finally broke through. After Spivey retired Brody Moore, Darlin Moquete reached on an infield hit to give Peoria its first hit and first base runner. The Chiefs went on to score their only run of the night on a Chase Adkison double, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The run was charged to Spivey, who departed after 6 Ã¢..." innings, scattering two hits while punching out a career-high nine batters.

Chiefs starter Ixan Henderson was up to the challenge Saturday, matching Spivey pitch-for-pitch through five innings. In the sixth, the Captains used the long ball to get on the board. Alex Mooney racked up his 12th home run of the year, a two-run shot, to stake Lake County to a 2-0 lead.

Peoria again turned to hard-throwing right-hander Tyler Bradt on Saturday. Bradt allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings to give the Chiefs a chance to rally. The 23-year-old turned in a 1.26 ERA over his final six outings of the year.

Lake County tacked on a key insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. A Jake Fox single scored Travis Bazzana, the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, to grow the lead to 3-1.

The Chiefs brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Lake County closer Shawn Rapp slammed the door shut to earn the save.

Peoria wraps up the 2024 regular season on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at peoriachiefs.com or by calling (309) 680-4000.

