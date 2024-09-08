'Caps Close Season in Front of 6,768 Fans
September 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In the final game of the 2024 season, a crowd of 6,768 fans came out to Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon, as the South Bend Cubs topped the TinCaps, 3-1.
The 'Caps finished the season averaging 5,590 fans per game, the team's most since 2018. Along the way, Parkview Field hosted 19 sellouts over the 66-game home schedule, the most since 2017. The TinCaps ended their season ranking third out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs in attendance, and outdrawing 26 of 30 Double-A clubs and 12 of 30 Triple-A franchises.
On Sunday, South Bend (27-39, 53-79) put up a run in the third and two more in the seventh.
Fort Wayne (25-41, 53-79) answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh as left fielder Addison Kopack ripped an RBI single to score first baseman Devin Ortiz, who had also singled.
