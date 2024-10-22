Dow Diamond Hosts First-Ever Field of Frames Fest

MIDLAND, MI - Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, is thrilled to announce the debut of the Field of Frames Fest for September 26-28 2025, a dynamic and groundbreaking gaming and entertainment festival set to bring together gamers, esports enthusiasts, families, and industry professionals from across the region.

In partnership with Block House, a leader in combining esports and entertainment, Field of Frames Fest will offer an unforgettable experience designed to celebrate gaming, entertainment, and community. Block House, known for it esports leagues, locally inspired food, and unique interactive events will play a pivotal role in shaping the event. "This is a huge win for Michigan, turning the state into a true destination for fans, creators, and competitors alike," said Anthony Collamati, Co-Founder of Block House. "Together we're creating an event that not only showcases the best in esports, but also bridges the gap between industry, education, and entertainment-welcoming people of all ages and skill levels to come together and experience something truly special."

Block House brings extensive experience in running leagues and tournaments that have been transforming Michigan's esports landscape, from middle school and high school to college and professional levels. With a focus on community-driven events and top-tier facilities they attract both competitive gamers and casual players alike.

Field of Frames Fest is designed to be a premier event that fuses competitive gaming, top-tier entertainment, educational panels, and community engagement into a one-of-a-kind experience. Over the course of three days, attendees will participate in esports tournaments, experience live music performances, attend industry panels and workshops, and enjoy a variety of interactive entertainment options.

"The Field of Frames Fest is more than just a gaming event-it's a celebration of the thriving esports and gaming culture in Michigan and beyond," said Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager for the Great Lakes Loons. "Our goal is to create an inclusive and engaging environment that unites gamers, families, and professionals while showcasing the vibrant local community and fostering connections that will have a lasting impact."

Key Highlights of Field of Frames Fest 2025:

Esports Competitions: Featuring the Michigan College Invitational Valorant Tournament, Rocket League Open Tournament, Smash Regional, and Youth Fortnite Battle Royale Tournament, with over $20,000 in cash and scholarships up for grabs.

Entertainment: Live music performances, field games, and free play areas offering a mix of cabinet games, pinball, tabletop gaming, and more.

Industry + Developer Summit: Panels and workshops led by industry experts, covering topics such as game development, esports in education, and the future of the gaming industry.

Vendor + Designer Area: Local vendors and indie game developers will showcase their products, offering a unique marketplace experience.

Food + Beverage: Featuring local culinary delights and craft beverages, including offerings from Block House and other local vendors.

VIP + Social Events: Exclusive networking events and afterparties for industry professionals and attendees to connect and collaborate. Field of Frames Fest 2025 is expected to draw significant attendance from across the state and neighboring regions, driving economic impact for the Midland community through tourism, local vendor engagement, and hospitality.

For more information on event details, sponsorship opportunities, and ticketing, please visit fieldofframesfest.com.

Field of Frames Fest is Michigan's premier gaming and entertainment festival, bringing together gaming fans, designers, esports players, education, and industry. Hosted at Dow Diamond, the festival features esports tournaments, live entertainment, educational panels, and a marketplace showcasing local vendors and indie game creators. Designed as a destination event for all ages and skill levels, Field of Frames Fest celebrates Michigan's thriving esports and gaming culture. For more information and tickets, visit fieldofframesfest.com.

