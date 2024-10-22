CBTF Family Walk at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, October 26

October 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) is excited to announce the CBTF Family Walk for the Cure, raising awareness and funds for families affected by pediatric brain tumors. The event will take place on Saturday, October 26 at 9:00 am at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N Patterson Blvd.

Go to this link for complete information: https://cbtf.org/walk-for-the-cure-dayton/

This annual walk brings the community together to support life-changing programs for children diagnosed with brain tumors, survivors, and bereaved families. Participants will have the chance to meet local survivors, engage in family-friendly activities, and help make a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by this devastating illness.

"CBTF invites everyone to join us for a fun and meaningful event, where we can show our support for the courageous children and families facing the challenges of pediatric brain tumors," said Stacia Wagner, President of CBTF.

Event Details:

- What: Family Walk for the Cure

- When: October 26, 2024, at 9:00 AM

- Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402

- Why: To raise awareness and funds for the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation, supporting children and families affected by pediatric brain tumors.

To register for the walk or to donate, please visit cbtf.org/walk

About the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF):

The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the treatment, quality of life, and long-term outlook for children and families affected by brain and spinal cord tumors. Through funding research, offering family support programs, and raising awareness, CBTF strives to create a community of hope.

