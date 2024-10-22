Registration Open for Fang's Reading Club

October 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Reading coordinators and teachers may begin enrolling classes from grades K-5 in the latest edition of Fang's Reading Club presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Timber Rattlers Give Back. Registration is open for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers program that encourages reading development in children and is an easy fundraiser for participating schools.

Students who meet all the goals set for their program receive a free Timber Rattlers game ticket with a hot dog and soda voucher as part of their school's Family Night in 2025. Sponsors and the Timber Rattlers will have a special prize waiting for those who complete the program at the ballpark when they attend their game!

Additionally, the Timber Rattlers will donate a portion of each ticket sold for each school's Family Night back to the school.

Registration can be done through this link on the Timber Rattlers website. You may also check out other details on the program at that link.

Participating teachers and coordinators have the flexibility to design the program to meet the needs of the students at their school.

Fang's Reading Club provides the following:

An introductory letter to be sent to parents at the start of the program.

Baseball related verification aids to help parents and teachers track the progress of participants.

Information to aid schools in setting up their Family Night at Neuroscience Group Field.

An easy, online ticket ordering option.

You may also download the Reading Club brochure for this school year at this link.

There were 140 schools and over 30,000 students registered as participants in the program again last year.

Contact Dayna Baitinger at dbaitinger@timberrattlers.com or (920) 733-4152 if you have any questions or would like to register your school for Fang's Reading Club.

Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, was established in 2019 and dedicated to making a positive difference in our community. By using the platform made possible by Minor League Baseball and stadium ownership, we aim to provide financial support and help raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs.

